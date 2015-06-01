Court docs: New Madrid man tried hitting officers a 2nd time with car

New Madrid police officer Brandon Hanner was run over during a traffic stop on Monday.

It happened on Dawson Road 116 feet west of First Street in New Madrid at 3:53 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The driver, 43-year-old Ron C. Murphy, of New Madrid, was taken into custody. He is charged with two counts of first degree assault/attempted assault of a law enforcement officer, two counts of armed criminal action, and resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing.

According to New Madrid Police Chief Joey Higgerson, officer Hanner was training another officer. They conducted a traffic stop around 3:40 p.m. on Dawson Road.

During the stop, Murphy allegedly started acting belligerent and refused to be patted down.

As Hanner was talking to Murphy, Higgerson said Murphy acted like he was going to take off. So, he said Hanner reached in the car to try and get the keys out of the ignition.

Higgerson said that's when Murphy put the car in drive and took off, dragging the officer about 10 yards before he then allegedly ran over the officer's left leg and arm.

According to Higgerson, the officer in training ran over to make sure the officer was ok.

Higgerson said Murphy then allegedly put the car in reverse and started coming toward them. Hanner and the officer-in-training rolled into a ditch to take cover.

Murphy then allegedly crashed the car.

The officer in training put Murphy into custody until the highway patrol arrived.

Officer Hanner is in stable condition. He had serious injuries and was taken to a Sikeston hospital. He's doing ok, all things considered, according to Higgerson.

Hanner released the following statement on Tuesday:

"I would like to begin by giving much-needed thanks to everyone involved yesterday, both officers and citizens. A potentially deadly situation was resolved without the loss of life. The new officer, on his very first day of work as a police officer, acted bravely and with great professionalism. To maintain the integrity of the case, I'd like to refrain from discussing any details of the incident. The injuries I sustained should heal quickly, hopefully. I believe the rear tire of the vehicle ran over my left leg and left arm. There are a few more doctor visits left, but I am ready to get healed and return to work as soon as possible. I'm sure this is much sooner than my wife would prefer, however. This incident reiterates the fact that no traffic stop is 'routine.'”

