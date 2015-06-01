NB I-55 back open in Scott Co. after crash

Northbound Interstate 55 in Scott County, Missouri is back open near the 77.2 mile marker.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a car was making a u-turn in the emergency turnaround area in the media when she pulled onto the northbound lanes of I-55 and in front of a truck.

Troopers say the truck couldn't slow down in time and rear-ended the car, pushing it into the cable barrier.

Two people in the car had minor injuries and were taken to an area hospital.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.