Cape Girardeau woman accused of stabbing 16 year old in leg with scissors

A Cape Girardeau, Missouri woman is accused of stabbing a 16-year-old girl in the leg with a pair of scissors.

Emma Lee Foster, 36, was charged with second degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

According to police, they responded to a home in Cape Meadows Circle on Sunday, May 31 at around 8:40 p.m. for a report of a domestic assault.

Police say they found the 16 year old who had reportedly been stabbed in the leg with scissors.

Foster was found later and arrested.

According to police, an argument and fight that happened between Foster, her child's father and other people visiting the home, including the teen, resulted in the stabbing. They say the teen is not related to Foster.

The teen was taken to an area hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

Foster was taken to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office. Her bond was set at $5,000 surety.

