Woman charged after shots fired at Sikeston Dollar General

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety report a woman has been charged after allegedly firing several shots at her ex-boyfriend's car near a Dollar Store.

Tawanna Danielle Pearson, 27, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, domestic assault first, two counts of armed criminal action, assault first degree and felony property damage. Her bond was set at $75,000 cash only.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. outside the Dollar General store on South Kingshighway.

According to the department of public safety, they were dispatched to the South Kingshighway at around 4:15 p.m. on Monday, June 1 in reference to a someone shooting at a vehicle.

Officers say a 23-year-old Bertrand man said he and a woman left the Dollar General and got into their vehicle to leave. He said his ex-girlfriend allegedly pulled up next to them before they could pull out to leave and allegedly shot at his vehicle.

The man said he took off in his vehicle as his ex-girlfriend allegedly chased them and shot at him again while in the parking lot.

According to officers, the man told them Pearson shot at him around five times, hitting his vehicle twice.

No one was injured during the incident.

According to DPS, the man positively identified his ex-girlfriend, Pearson, as the shooter and explained that she was upset because he no longer wanted a relationship with her.

DPS said the suspect's vehicle was left in a parking lot at the South Point Plaza on Main Street.

Around 1 a.m. Pearson reportedly contacted the Cape Girardeau Police Department after hearing police were looking for her in reference to a shooting.

She was later arrested and taken to Sikeston DPS for questioning.