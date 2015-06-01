Jefferson Co., MO jail to begin video visitation for inmates

The Jefferson County, Missouri jail will soon be offering video visitation for inmates and their family and friends.

According to Sheriff Glenn Boyer, those wishing to visit or a schedule a visit with an inmate, will be able to do so from their home, office or anywhere with a computer, camera and high-speed internet access.

He said for those who don't have access to a computer, visitation for the entire jail system will still be at the jail facility using the video visitation system.

The main reason for the switch, according to Sheriff Boyer, is the safety and security of the inmates and staff. Inmates will no longer need to be escorted to the visitation room for visits. Instead they will visit from their housing units using the video visitation terminals.

Inmates are limited to two on-site visits per week and the visits must be on different days. On-site video visits are at no cost to the public; however, there is a fee for off-site visits.

Family and friends will have the ability to visit with an inmate from an off-site location as many times per week as they choose. Both on-site and off-site visits are limited to 25 minutes.

Sheriff Boyer said attorney, probation and parole and divisions of family service representatives will still be able to have face-to-face visits to discuss legal issues.

Installation of video visitation terminals will begin the week of June 8. On Tuesday, June 16, jail visits will be suspended during the final stage of installation. Video visitation is set to begin on Thursday, June 25.

