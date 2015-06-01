Dexter Police Department releases results of Click It or Ticket - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Dexter Police Department releases results of Click It or Ticket enforcement

DEXTER, MO (KFVS) - The Dexter Police Department participated in the national Click It or Ticket mobilization conducted May 18-31.

During the enforcement effort, officers conducted 207 traffic stops and one sobriety checkpoint resulting in officers issuing a total of 211 traffic tickets including: 109 seat belt tickets, three stop sign violations, three failed to yield violations, one careless and impudent violation, one child restraint violation, 12 driving while suspended or revoked violations, seven driving with no license violations, 30 uninsured motorist violations, and 45 other violations issued.

There were two arrests for possession of drug paraphernalia, 14 warrant arrests for various, one arrest for minor in possession of alcohol, two misdemeanor driving while intoxicated arrests, and one felony driving while intoxicated arrest made as a result of the crackdown.

"Seat belts are your single best defense in a crash," stated Lieutenant J.T. Benton. "Law enforcement will continue to encourage drivers to make a simple, smart choice to Buckle Up and Arrive Alive."

Six out of 10 people killed in Missouri traffic crashes are unbuckled.

Missouri's seat belt use has remained relatively unchanged in the last six years.

Missouri has a 79 percent seat belt use, which is well below the national average of 87 percent.

Teens and pick-up truck drivers are among those least likely to buckle up at 67 and 63 percent.

For more information on Missouri's seat belt use, visit www.saveMOlives.com.

