2 face meth charges in Randolph County

Two people face meth charges after a drug investigation in Randolph County.Paula L. Summers, 60, of Percy is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of heroin with intent to deliver.Steven L. Mikel, 31, of Campbell Hill is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine.Authorities executed a search warrant on May 28 at Summers' trailer in Percy.Members of the Randolph County Sheriff's Office, Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Perry County Sheriff's Office, Percy Police Department, and Steeleville Police Department investigated. The Illinois State Police Methamphetamine Response Team also assisted in the investigation.