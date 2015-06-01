Investigation under way after mine employee found dead during shift

The Randolph County coroner's office is investigating after a Sparta, Illinois man was pulled from a mine in Coulterville and pronounced dead.

According to Randolph County Coroner Randy Dudenbostel, Glen A. Campbell, 59, was pronounced dead at 8:56 p.m. on Sunday at Gateway Mine.

Dudenbostel said Campbell was found dead about 2.5 miles inside the mine. He was pulled out and then pronounced dead by the coroner.

According to a spokesperson for Peabody Energy's Gateway Mine, a mine examiner died while doing pre-shift inspections before the mine started its scheduled production on Sunday night.

The spokesperson said they are working cooperatively with state officials and the Mine Safety and Health Administration to investigate the incident.

They say a loss like this is felt by employees around the world, and Peabody deeply mourns the loss of a fellow employee.

"We would like to extend our sympathy to family members, coworkers and friends," the spokesperson said.

The incident is under investigation by the coroner's office and others.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.