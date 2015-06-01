Williamson Co. sheriff announces upcoming traffic safety campaign

Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick announced an upcoming Traffic Safety campaign taking place over the next several weeks.Roadside Safety Checks will be scheduled during daytime and nighttime hours to help encourage safe driving through the month of June and Independence Day holiday.The Roadside Safety Checks will be held at several different locations within Williams County, for the purpose of detecting and removing impaired drivers from the road.Drivers under the influence of alcohol or other drugs will be arrested.Deputies will also focus on seat belt usage and uninsured motorists.Several DUI Saturation Patrols will also be scheduled through the next few weeks.Funding from the Illinois Department of Transportation's Division of Traffic Safety makes the Roadside Safety Checks and Saturation Patrols possible.

