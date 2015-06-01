Man wanted on outstanding warrant for home invasion arrested in Carbondale

A man is facing home invasion and battery charges after Carbondale police pulled him over on May 30.

Donnelle Campbell, 36, was charged with home invasion, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm. His bond was set at $1 million.

According to police, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, they saw a driver in a vehicle matching the physical description of Campbell. The driver was spotted near the 500 block of North Illinois Avenue.

Other officers responded to the area and confirmed the driver was Campbell. He had an outstanding warrant out of Jackson County for a 2013 home invasion.

Police pulled Campbell over near the 400 block of South Illinois Avenue. Once stopped, police say he ran from the vehicle, but was caught after a short chase.

He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

