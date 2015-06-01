Blue Creek Quilters show extended for another week

Android Download the KFVS News app: iPhone

By popular demand, the Blue Creek Quilters show has been extended for one more week.The Mayfield Cultural Center in Marble Hill, Mo. will host the quilt show from Thursday, June 4 through Sunday, June 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.The women of the Patton, Mo. quilting club will have over 50 quilts on display.To benefit the newly opened performing and visual arts center, one of the quilts will be raffled off.Quilts for the show have been returned to the women from as far away as Texas and Florida.The show is open to the public and free.The Mayfield Cultural Center is located at 209 Mayfield Drive, Marble Hill, Mo., next to the Natural History Museum.The recently renovated 1884 Will Mayfield College can also be toured during the event.For further information call 573-238-8515 or you can find the Mayfield Cultural Center on Facebook.