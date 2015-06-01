USGS prelim report shows 2.0 magnitude earthquake near Ridgely, TN

The USGS has a preliminary report of an earthquake near Ridgely, Tennessee on Sunday, May 31.

According to the report, it was a 2.0 magnitude and was 3 miles north of Ridgely and 20 miles north, northwest of Dyersburg, Tenn.

