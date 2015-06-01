Bluff councilman accused of nepotism ordered to stay away from city business

The Poplar Bluff city councilman being investigated for putting a family member on a city committee won't be doing any city business, at least for now.A judge has ordered Jack Rushin to cease from engaging in any activity, or exercising any authority, as a City Councilman.That means Rushin will not be representing his ward at Monday night's 7 p.m. council meeting.The move comes as Rushin is being investigated for alleged nepotism.He is accused of appointing his cousin to a city feasibility study committee.The judge's order, signed June 1, granted a preliminary order of "Quo Warranto" which requires the person in question to show what authority he or she has for exercising some right or power the claim to hold.The case against Rushin is a civil proceeding. The next hearing in the case is set for July 13, 2015 at 9 a.m.Poplar Bluff City Attorney Robert Smith confirms the information involving Rushin. Smith also confirms Councilwoman Angela Pearson will not attend Monday night's meeting due to health issues, so the council will be down to five members.