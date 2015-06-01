Bird flu impact raises grocery prices, strains Heartland restaurants

Noticing a bump in your grocery bill? The massive bird flu outbreak continues to cause egg, chicken and turkey prices to rise.

However, it's also impacting a lot of other products, plus putting a strain on local restaurants.

“With the chicken problem, I don't know how much higher it's going to go,” grocery shopper Sally Crosnoe said.

Crosnoe has watched eggs prices inch higher and higher. A month after the bird flu outbreak in Iowa, one market analyst says the cost of eggs has gone up 95 percent.

“You just have to grin and bear it,” Grocery shopper Vivian Webb said.

However, for some local restaurants grinning and bearing the bigger bill is becoming harder and harder.

“We are in the cheesecake business, the bakery business. We use a lot of eggs,” co-owner of My Daddy's Cheesecake Kevin Stanfield said.

Stanfield said not only his business having to absorb the extra egg cost, but an even bigger problem could be on its way.

Stanfield said one of his suppliers told him on Monday morning they're only getting 25 percent of the amount of eggs they usually get.

“They can only sell us what they have in stock,” Stanfield said.

As for now, Stanfield said they'll just have to watch and wait and hope the problem gets better before it gets worse.

“If this is just the beginning now in June, where are we going to be and what are we going to be talking about October, November, December of this year?” Stanfield said.

Stanfield said his restaurant also isn't allowed to stock up on and freeze liquid eggs. He said they're only allowed to purchase their regular amount.

