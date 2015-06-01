Free CPR training

It's no secret that weight gain results from consuming too many calories. But at its core is an imbalance of healthy and unhealthy habits.
The overall rate of heart disease in the United States has declined 38 percent since 1990, a new report shows.
You might be a drowsy driver without knowing it, and new research finds that can make you more dangerous on the road.
A traumatic brain injury (TBI), even a mild one such as a concussion, may raise your risk for dementia, a new study suggests.
Highly expressive eyebrows likely played a big role in humans' evolutionary success, researchers report.
There is an investigation into a multi-state cluster of E. coli infections linked to chopped romaine lettuce.
The CDC said 35 people have gotten sick and 22 were hospitalized - three of whom had a type of kidney failure.
The MammVan recently made stops in rural parts of Heartland.
Since Jan. 1, the Kentucky Department of Health has confirmed 103 cases of acute Hepatitis A.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Monday that it’s restricting sales and distribution of Essure, an implanted birth control device for women, to ensure that patients learn all the risks before using it.
Diseases spread from sharing needles are on the rise, and this organization is on the move to help stop that
The dentist is a place that often leaves us with some pain or discomfort and sometimes dentists will write you a prescription to deal with the pain. But that could soon change.
The St. Louis County Department of Public Health is warning individuals they may have been exposed to measles last week.
