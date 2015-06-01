On June 6th Saint Francis Medical Center will host free CPR training.The training is available to anyone who is over the age of twelve.It will be held in the Health and Wellness conference rooms located at 150 South Mount Auburn Road, entrance eight.





Sessions will be from 8:00 a.m. till 3:00 p.m.





Space is limited and registration is required.

For more information or to sign up please call 573-331-5107.









