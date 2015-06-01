Harrisburg man found guilty of attempted murder - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Harrisburg man found guilty of attempted murder

Written by Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
SALINE COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - A Harrisburg man was found guilty of attempted first-degree murder and several other charges.

James E. Houston, 34, of Harrisburg was found guilty on May 29 of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery of a child, endangering the life or health of a child, and criminal damage to property by a Saline County jury.

Houston is accused of shoving and grabbing his former girlfriend around the throat, according to Saline County State's Attorney Michael J. Henshaw. He's also accused of pressing a pillow on the back of her head, forcing her face down onto a bed and strangling her in her Eldorado, Ill. apartment.

Earlier the same day, Houston is accused of causing bodily harm to his former girlfriend's 2-year-old child by causing an injury round the face, head, and body.

A neighbor came to help the woman and child.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly