Meridian teacher makes debut on 'American Ninja Warrior'

"Will the pink tutu make a debut?"

That's been the question around parts of southern Illinois the last two months.

Nicole Martinez competed in the regional event in Kansas City for "American Ninja Warrior" in April and since then her students at Meridian High School, friends and family have been waiting for the results.

The episode finally aired on Monday evening.

Martinez said it was an overwhelming, kind of surreal experience.

"It was interesting because you get there and it's cameras everywhere and the big lights and then you show up on the night of the competition and the lights are brighter and the obstacles are bigger," Martinez said.

Each regional event has similar obstacles including the warped wall.

However, Martinez said there were new parts of the competition she had never attempted.

"Everyone only gets one shot at the course," Martinez said. "So you're constantly on the sidelines working through different things."



For Martinez, matters were complicated even more when she broke her ankle 10 weeks before she was set to compete.



At the regional event she sported an ankle brace and a pink tutu.



She said nothing would keep this ninja behind.



"Once the lights were up and it was my turn to run adrenaline kicks in so I mean you don't notice a lot of those little bitty things at the time," Martinez said.

Friends, family and coworkers gathered together on Monday to watch the regional event.

No matter what happened she said it was all worth it.



More than 100 people competed in the regional

