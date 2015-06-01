Sheriff: Marshall County man behind bars for stealing 3 trucks

A Gilbertsville, Ky. man is in custody after attempting to steal three trucks in Marshall County.According to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, George Cook Jr. was arrested after allegedly stealing two trucks from a home in the area of Hawkeye Road and Wells Lane.The sheriff's office reports the owner of the first stolen tuck, a white Dodge Dually, was notified by a neighbor that his truck was in a ditch down the road.The owner told the sheriff's office when he got up to locate his truck, he heard his other truck being started in his driveway. When the owner tried to stop the suspect, Cook apparently tried to hit the owner with the second truck.When deputies were investigating the two original thefts, the sheriff's office got another report of a stolen Chevy Avalanche from a home on Friendship Lane, which is in close proximity to the other two truck thefts.The sheriff's office reports a witness saw a man driving what is believed to be the third stolen truck.That witness told the sheriff's office that they saw the driver run over a stop sign, crash the truck into a ditch and attempt to run from the area.The witness apparently ran the man down and held him until deputies arrived.According to the sheriff's office, Cook also stole a handgun from the third stolen truck.The gun was found with a bullet in the chamber, ready to fire, in the area where Cook was detained.Cook is facing several theft charges relating to the incident, in addition to criminal mischief, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving under the influence.