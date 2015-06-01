I-24 all clear after crash in Lyon County

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, I-24 is all clear after a crash involving two SEMI trucks Sunday evening.

For some time, eastbound traffic on I-24 was restricted to one lane at the 55 mile maker near the Lyon-Caldwell County Line.

One of the trucks was removed.

However, the second truck was heavily damaged, and the transportation cabinet reports it had to be off-loaded before it could be removed.

KYTC took over traffic control while the lane was closed since it could take anywhere from three to six hours to complete recovery work.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android



Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

