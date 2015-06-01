Carmi man dies after crashing into tree

According to the White County Sheriff's Department, a Carmi, Illinois man passed away after running his vehicle off the road and crashing it into a tree.

The driver was identified as John Aud, 33.

On Saturday, the sheriff's department got a call just after 8:30 p.m. from a man saying a pickup truck crashed into a tree in his front yard .

First responders report Aud was trapped inside of the cab of the pickup and has very little pulse if any.

According to the sheriff's department, Aud was traveling east on County Road 1100, and ran off the roadway on the north side, then crossed back over the roadway in a sideways skid, and then crashed into the tree at the drivers door.

When EMS arrived, it was determined that Aud did not have a pulse.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's department reports that Aud's girlfriend told investigators that Aud had left his home to meet a pizza delivery person.

Investigators report that Aud did call Dimaggio's pizza in Carmi at 7:35 p.m.

Aud's cell phone revealed that he received a text from Dimaggio's pizza at 8:28 p.m. stating they were on their way.

At 8:45 p.m., investigators say Aud missed a call from the pizza place.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android



Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

