June 2 celebrity birthdays

Android Download the KFVS News app: iPhone

Copyright 2015 KFVS . All rights reserved.

Let's send out some birthday wishes on this 2nd day of June.He was a child actor known for his classic role on the TV show "Leave it to Beaver." Jerry Mathers as the Beaver is 67 today.He's an actor who's best known for his role as Mike Hammer on TV. Stacy Keach is 74 today.He's a "Saturday Night Live" star who became known for his impersonations of President George W. Bush. He also starred with Mike Myers in "Wayne's World." Dana Carvey is 60 today.He's a comedian who also hosts "Let's Make a Deal" weekdays here on KFVS12. Wayne Brady is 43 today.