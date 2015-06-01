Grab a jacket, and Kardashian baby watch - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Grab a jacket, and Kardashian baby watch

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
(KFVS) - Happy Monday! On this first day of June, Brian Alworth says you might need to grab a light jacket and even the umbrella for the morning commute. By mid-day the rain should be out of here, but the clouds will likely stick around. Click here for your full forecast. 

Here's what you need to know as you start your morning:

Flood Watch: Parts of southeast Missouri along the Mississippi River are under a flood warning. The river at Cape Girardeau is expected to rise 1 1/2 feet above flood level.

Hunt for bobcats: Should Illinois residents be able to hunt and trap bobcats? Some lawmakers say yes.

Golden Coral Crash: Eight people were rushed to the hospital after an SUV slammed into a restaurant in St. Louis.

Baby on the way: Kim and Kanye are expecting! The couple announced Kim is pregnant with her second child.


