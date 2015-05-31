River Science Day to be held at Fort Massac State Park

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is holding a river science program in Fort Massac State Park on Friday, June 19.

Visitors will learn about the importance of rivers and look at water pressure, aquatic vegetation, examine water samples under a microscope, among other activities.

There will also be a fish shocking boat that will demonstrate how they shock fish for collecting data.

The event is from 1-3 p.m. Registration is free. To sign up, contact Fort Massac State Park at 618-524-4712.