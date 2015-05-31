Lazy L Safari opens for the summer season

Lazy L Safari is open for the summer season and summer camps and classes could be the wild adventure your child wants this summer.

Lazy L Safari Park is a walk-thru zoo featuring animals from Alligators to Zebras.

Visitors can get up close and personal with over 50 different species of exotic animals.

The zoo will be open daily thru Labor Day in September.

Hours are 10:00 am to 6:00 pm with the zoo closing at 7:00 pm.

The Park offers camps and classes for a variety of children.

Kids who graduate from the Junior Zookeeper Camp can even become Jr. Volunteers at the zoo.

The 2015 schedule and sign up information can be found on the Educational Program page of the zoo website at www.lazylsafari.com/educationalprograms.html

For more information about the Lazy L Safari Park contact 573-243-7862 or visit www.lazylsafari.com. Get the latest updates from our Facebook Fan page at www.facebook.com/lazylsafari.