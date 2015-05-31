Illinois WIC farmers' market nutrition program - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Illinois WIC farmers' market nutrition program

Written by Chris Drury, Photojournalist
Connect
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Last year, 32 counties in Illinois, participated in the WIC Farmers' Market  Nutrition program.

More than 31,000 people across the state participated, spending $170,000 at the farmers market in those communities. 

"This year, the program has the potential to bring $14,500 of revenue to the farmers market in Jackson County," said Jennifer Nance, family service director at Jackson County Health Department,"but we need farmers to sign up for the program."

Over the past 20 years, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has provided Illinois with funding for the WIC Farmers' Market Nutrition Program. 

WIC participants are given vouchers that can only be redeemed at farmers' markets.

The program provides fresh and locally grown fruits and vegetables to WIC participants and expands their awareness and use of farmers' markets.

"This funding is extremely important for our community," said Bance. 

The program benefits farmers by supporting local agriculture, increasing sales at farmers' markets, and by promoting family run farms.

WIC participants benefit because it provides an opportunity to improve the health by eating nutritious, locally grown food.

If you want to learn how you can participate in the WIC Farmer's Market Nutrition Program, you can call (618) 684-3143 ext. 148.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly