Sport Management Endowed Scholarship established at Southeast

The Sport Management Endowed Scholarship has been established through the Southeast Missouri State University foundation.

Proceeds totaling $12,000 from the annual Sports Management Fund Run and the SEMO Golf Classic, both organized through the Department of Health, Human Performance and Recreation's SM360 Spring Event Management course, were used to establish the scholarship.

The recipient of the renewable Sport Management Endowed Scholarship will be a student enrolled at Southeast Missouri State University who meets the qualifications for admission to the Bachelor of Science in sport management program as listed in the Undergraduate Bulletin with a minimum 3.5 grade point average. The Department of Health, Human Performance and Recreation Scholarship Committee will select the recipient.

The scholarship continues to be funded through the fall Sport Management 5K Fund Run and the spring SEMO Golf Classic events planned and hosted by students in the sporting event management course.

