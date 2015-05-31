Puxico teen hurt in crash

An 18-year-old female from Puxico, Mo. was taken to the hospital following a crash on Sunday, May 31.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a vehicle driven by Tori D. Rogers went off the road.

Rogers then overcorrected, sending the 2006 Pontiac G6 off the other side of the road and into a tree, according to the crash report.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. in Stoddard County on Missouri Highway PP at County Road 279.

Rogers was taken to a local hospital with "moderate" injuries.

According to the crash report, Rogers was not wearing a safety device.