Puxico teen hurt in crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Puxico teen hurt in crash

Written by Michale Johnson, Producer
Connect
STODDARD COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

 An 18-year-old female from Puxico, Mo. was taken to the hospital following a crash on Sunday, May 31. 

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a vehicle driven by Tori D. Rogers went off the road.

Rogers then overcorrected, sending the 2006 Pontiac G6 off the other side of the road and into a tree, according to the crash report.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. in Stoddard County on Missouri Highway PP at County Road 279.

Rogers was taken to a local hospital with "moderate" injuries.

According to the crash report, Rogers was not wearing a safety device.

Powered by Frankly