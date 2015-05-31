McCracken Co. man accused of setting house on fire

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says a man was arrested after setting fire to his home.Deputies were called to the 3400 block of Cook Street in Paducah on Sunday.

Albert H. Baker, 63, is accused of setting fire to the back door of his home.

He is charged with arson, three counts of wanton endangerment, and alcohol intoxication in a public place.

When deputies arrived, Baker was seated on the steps by the door.



According to the caller, Angela May, Baker, who is her uncle, resides at the home with her and her 14-year old daughter.May says Saturday afternoon, she made Baker leave several times due to being intoxicated.



Baker returned several times throughout the night, trying to gain entrance to the home.



A friend of May's, Martin Gossett, was also staying at the house overnight and was sleeping on the couch, Gossett awoke to the sounds of smoke alarms going off and smoke inside the home, discovering that the back door was on fire.



Gossett went outside and found Baker behind a storage shed. She told deputies he was attempting to light the shed on fire as well.



Baker stated he was upset because he had been kicked out of the house and decided to set it on fire.



At the time of the incident, there were three people inside.



Baker was lodged in the McCracken County Jail.



