Lincoln Library puts 5,500 historic Illinois images online

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum has put more than 5,500 historical Illinois images online.

Library officials say the photos were selected from more than 230 of its collections. They show family, social, business and political scenes from Illinois during the 19th and 20th centuries.

The library is asking for the public's help to gather more information about some of the images. For example the library has photos from Wayne County in the 1950s but doesn't know the identities of many of the people pictured.

The library also has other collections of information available online, including photos and documents related to Abraham Lincoln and the Civil War.

Online: http://www.ChroniclingIllinois.org

