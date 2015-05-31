Man facing murder, other charges after KY pursuit

Kentucky State Police say a man faces murder and other charges after a pursuit that ended in a two-vehicle, injury collision on May 26.It happened in Christian County, Kentucky on Pembroke Road, two miles south of Pembroke.Sergeant Jeffrey Ayres attempted to perform a traffic stop on a 2007 Buick Lacrosse that was traveling northbound on Pembroke Road.The driver of the vehicle, Quintrell Quarles, 26 of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, accelerated to a high rate of speed in an attempt to elude the trooper.Quarles failed to negotiate a curve and lost control of the vehicle, entering the southbound lane, striking a 1998 Honda CRV being operated by Nancy Simmons, 60 of Hopkinsville.Quarles' vehicle came to rest in the southbound lane. Simmons' vehicle left the southbound shoulder and overturned onto its passenger side.Nancy Simmons, along with her passengers Leatrice Simmons, 89 of Pembroke, and two juveniles were all taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Medical Center for treatment.On Saturday, May 30, Leatrice Simmons died as a result of injuries sustained during the collision.As a result of Simmons' death, Quintrell Quarles has also been charged with Murder and Assault 1st.Quarles was medically cleared by Jennie Stuart Medical Center before being taken to the Christian County Detention Center.His bond was set at $1 million.He was charged with the following:· Murder and Assault 1st.· DUI 1st Degree (Aggravated)· Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree (6 Counts)· Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)· Speeding 26 MPH or More Over the Limit· Reckless Driving· Operating on a Suspended License· Improper Equipment· Criminal Mischief 1st Degree· Improperly on the Left Side of the Roadway· Served with Five Arrest Warrants for Other AgenciesThe Christian County Sheriff's Office, Christian County EMS, and Christian County Fire Department assisted at the scene.