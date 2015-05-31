Martinez honors late Taveras, pitches Cardinals over Dodgers

By JOE HARRISAssociated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Carlos Martinez wiped away tears during a pregame tribute to late teammate Oscar Taveras, then pitched one-hit ball for seven shutout innings to lead the St. Louis Cardinals over the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-1 Sunday.

Jhonny Peralta homered and drove in all three runs for the Cardinals.

On the one-year anniversary of Taveras' major league debut, his family was on the field to honor him. Taveras and his girlfriend were killed in a car accident in his native Dominican Republic in October.

Martinez was close friends with Taveras, and is wearing the outfielder's No. 18 this season.

Martinez (5-2) struck out eight and extended his scoreless-inning streak to 20 1-3.

Rookie Joc Pederson hit his 13th homer in the eighth.

Brett Anderson (2-3) took the loss.

