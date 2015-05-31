Heartland woman shares her story surviving brain cancer in wake of Beau Biden's death

Shelly McDaniel's life was changed after a tumor was found in 2012.

Since then, she has undergone treatment and had the tumor removed. However she still struggles from its effects.

McDaniel shared with us her story because she wants to help raise awareness of brain cancer.

After the recent passing of Beau Biden on Saturday to brain cancer, McDaniel hopes that more people will understand the cancer and raise funds and awareness for more medical research.

McDaniel first found out she had brain cancer after she had trouble keeping her balance getting out of bed and walking around.

"I don't know how many times I fell. My mom was home with a broken ankle and I fell so many times, my knee swelled up like a melon.

And I had to scoot myself to the door to let the paramedics in," McDaniel said. I couldn't get up."

She had a meningioma membrane tumor that was growing out of her inner ear and pressing on her brain stem.

McDaniel says because of it she has had, and will always have, serious balance issues.

McDaniel says it's extremely important that awareness for brain cancer grow in society.

"Since Brittany Maynard took her life, there has been more awareness raised," says McDaniel.

Brittany Maynard was a terminally ill woman who chose to end her life in November of 2014 in Oregon due to an aggressive brain cancer.

She also says that it's sad to see that awareness is more talked about recently after someone important on TV dies from it and would like to see more talk about it at all times.

McDaniel says all cancers are important to raise awareness for but she feels brain cancer takes more of a backseat.

Since McDaniel has had her tumor removed, she has been trying to get back on her feet.

Having family support and assistance from her mother, she is taking baby steps on the road to trying to maintain a normal lifestyle.

"I still have trouble walking. My balance is out of whack and hard for me to get around. But I did finally manage to get my drivers license again and that is big," says McDaniel.

According to the American Brain Tumor Association (ABTA), nearly 700,000 people in the U.S. are living with a brain tumor.

There are more than 120 types of brain tumors and 70,000 new cases of primary brain tumors will be diagnosed this year which includes 4,600 children.

The ABTA also estimates that nearly 14,000 people will lose their battle with a brain tumor this year.

