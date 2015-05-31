World War II vet fulfills goal of pitching at Wrigley Field - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

World War II vet fulfills goal of pitching at Wrigley Field

By JOHN JACKSON
Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - More than 70 years after he hoped to make his major league debut, a World War II veteran has fulfilled his goal of pitching at Wrigley Field.

Tony Gianunzio walked to the mound Sunday and threw out the first ball before the Cubs hosted the Kansas City Royals.

Wearing a Cubs cap, the 92-year-old Gianunzio threw from just in front of the rubber. His pitch reached the plate on a couple of bounces.

Gianunzio was a teenage pitching prospect and being looked at by the Cubs when he joined the U.S. Coast Guard. He didn't return to baseball after the war.

Gianunzio lives in the area of Kalamazoo, Michigan. He taught English and writing in high school for nearly 40 years.

His ceremonial pitch, by the way, was better than the one thrown by actor Joe Mantegna before the game. His toss bounced several times and was way wide of the plate.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Cardinals win 3 in Cincinnati

    Cardinals win 3 in Cincinnati

    Saturday, April 14 2018 4:28 PM EDT2018-04-14 20:28:23 GMT
    The St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds in the game three of a four-game series. (Source: KFVS)The St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds in the game three of a four-game series. (Source: KFVS)

    The St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds in the game three of a four-game series.

    The St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds in the game three of a four-game series.

  • Molina homers, Cardinals extend Reds' woes with 5-3 win

    Molina homers, Cardinals extend Reds' woes with 5-3 win

    Friday, April 13 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-04-14 02:04:40 GMT
    Yadier Molina homered and drove in three runs Friday night (Source: KFVS)Yadier Molina homered and drove in three runs Friday night (Source: KFVS)
    Cardinals complete the sweep in Cincinnati. (Source: KFVS)Cardinals complete the sweep in Cincinnati. (Source: KFVS)

    Yadier Molina homered and drove in three runs Friday night, leading the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-3 victory that deepened the Cincinnati Reds' worst season-opening slump since 1955.

    Yadier Molina homered and drove in three runs Friday night, leading the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-3 victory that deepened the Cincinnati Reds' worst season-opening slump since 1955.

  • St. Louis Cardinals get big win over Cincinnati

    St. Louis Cardinals get big win over Cincinnati

    Thursday, April 12 2018 10:25 PM EDT2018-04-13 02:25:35 GMT
    The Cardinals got the win over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday by a score of 13-4.  (Source: KFVS)The Cardinals got the win over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday by a score of 13-4.  (Source: KFVS)
    Cardinals complete the sweep in Cincinnati. (Source: KFVS)Cardinals complete the sweep in Cincinnati. (Source: KFVS)

    The Cardinals got the win over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday by a score of 13-4. 

    The Cardinals got the win over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday by a score of 13-4. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly