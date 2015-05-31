Highway Patrol officers searching for 2 people in Cape Girardeau Co.

Troop E officers are conducting a ground search in Cape Girardeau County for two people that ran after a short vehicle pursuit earlier Sunday afternoon.

That's according to Missouri Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott.



A white male and a white female fled on foot into a wooded area.

There is no word on what specific area of the county police are searching.



Contact authorities if you have any information.



Heartland News is working to gather more information.



