Sikeston couple arrested for meth possession and paraphernalia

Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter says a couple from Sikeston were arrested Saturday for possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.Joshua D. Powell, 24, and Samantha D. Wilkinson of Sikeston, Missouri have been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.Sheriff Walter says that on Saturday, May 30, 2015, deputies went to 1774 County Highway 405, Sikeston to serve an active warrant to Powell for possession of a controlled substance.Deputies made contact with Powell, who resides in an outbuilding on the property with Wilkinson.Powell was arrested on the warrant and deputies asked permission to search the residence due to Wilkinson trying to block the deputies from looking in. Permission to search was given by Powell and Wilkinson.Inside the home, deputies located a box containing syringes, a burnt spoon, and a glass smoking pipe. The glass pipe contained a white substance in it.In the night stand was another glass smoking pipe with a white substance inside it.There was also a metal smoking pipe with burnt residue consistent with burnt marijuana.In a dresser was a light bulb that had been altered for smoking methamphetamine. It also contained a white substance.The glass pipes and light bulb tested positive for methamphetamine.Powell and Wilkinson were placed under arrest. After being read their Miranda rights, Powell and Wilkinson admitted in using paraphernalia to smoke methamphetamine.Both subjects were transported to the Scott Co. Jail.Powell and Wilkinson were booked into the jail pending the filing of formal charges by the Scott County Prosecuting Attorney.Bond was set by the court at $5,000 cash only on both.