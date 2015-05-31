Runners participate in multi-city run to raise money for K9s

Around 150 people took part in running from Jackson to Cape Girardeau to raise funds for local K9 officers.



The City2City Run and Relay started out in Jackson on Sunday morning. They started at Southeast Healthpoint and ran on Main Street through the city of Jackson then through county roads into Cape to the Osage Centre. It was a hilly and long 9.2 miles in a chilly and misty morning.



This event raised nearly $2,000 which will be split for Cape and Jackson K-9 officers for training, gear and other essentials.



Runners we talked with say not only did they do this for a great workout but to help show support for the local police departments.



Organizers say police officers help runners out with patrolling traffic in community events and felt it was time to help give back to them this.



Runners tell us that in light of police officers being in a bad light across the country, they wanted to make sure their departments felt the support from their community members.



