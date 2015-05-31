Fatal snakebites rare in Missouri, but precautions advised

There 39 types of snakes in Illinois, four of which are venomous. The lattermost number is five in Missouri, but local experts say that's no reason to stay indoors this season.

Conservationists are asking you to be mindful of where you step to avoid a snakebite.

What to do if you're ever bitten by a snake

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri conservation officials say that although fatal snakebites are rare in the state, people still need to take precautions when they are out in the wild.

A southwest Missouri man died last week after being bitten in both legs by a venomous snake and going home, instead of heeding his girlfriend's plea to go to the hospital.

Christian County Coroner Brad Cole says it will take eight weeks before lab tests come back with a cause of death, but he says no signs indicate it was anything other than snakebites.

The Missouri Conservation Department website says only two other deaths have been officially attributed to snakebites. But the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says five deaths since 2010 had snakebites as an underlying cause.

