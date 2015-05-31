3 injured in single vehicle accident in Pemiscot Co.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that three people were moderately injured early Sunday morning in a single vehicle crash in Pemiscot County.Juan C. Romero, 41 of Omaha, Nebraska, was driving a 2002 Chevy Suburban south on Interstate 55 near mile marker 3.6 at around 2:30 a.m., when one of the tires blew out, causing the vehicle to overturn.Romero and two others in the vehicle, Rocio Lopez, 35, and Francisca Lopez Garcia, 13, also from Omaha, were moderately injured.All three were taken by ambulance to Pemiscot County Memorial Hospital in Hayti, Missouri.All three were wearing seatbelts.