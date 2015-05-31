Illinois lawmakers return to Capitol for final session day

Illinois legislators return to the Capitol Sunday for their final scheduled day of the spring session - but without agreement on a balanced state budget.

House and Senate leaders indicated Saturday they don't plan to work late into the night - typically an annual rite on closing day.

After 12 a.m. Monday, adopting a budget requires a 3/5th vote of both houses.

Majority Democrats in the General Assembly have approved a $36.3 billion spending plan they concede is short of at least $3 billion in revenue.

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner wants lawmakers to adopt business-friendly reforms to spur expansion. Democrats have balked.

Rauner says he will not drag legislators back to the capital for a special session but is willing to keep negotiating.

