Keep Carbondale Beautiful Invites All to Garden Tour on June 7

Carbondale is home to many fine gardeners, but some really stand out because they have taken a unique approached or gone to great lengths to fully develop a garden consistent with their approach.

Keep Carbondale Beautiful has identified a few locations and received the homeowner's' consent to open their gardens to the public on Sunday, June 7, from 11 am to 3 pm, as a fundraiser for Keep Carbondale Beautiful.

The self-guided tour begins at the Town Square Pavilion (corner of Main and Illinois), where maps and tickets will be available for $5.



KCB Board Member Sandy Litecky organized the tour:

"Each gardener creates a setting in response to their vision," Litecky said. "One wanted to add architectural elements, another added water features. And the AG Building's rooftop garden has its own environment."

This is the second year Keep Carbondale Beautiful has sought out special gardens to share with the public.

KCB Executive Director Sarah Heyer said the tour is fun for non-gardeners too.