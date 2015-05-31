Keep Carbondale Beautiful Invites All to Garden Tour on June 7

Keep Carbondale Beautiful has identified a few locations and received the homeowner's' consent to open their gardens to the public on Sunday, June 7, from 11 am to 3 pm, as a fundraiser for Keep Carbondale Beautiful.
The self-guided tour begins at the Town Square Pavilion (corner of Main and Illinois), where maps and tickets will be available for $5.
KCB Board Member Sandy Litecky organized the tour:
"Each gardener creates a setting in response to their vision," Litecky said. "One wanted to add architectural elements, another added water features. And the AG Building's rooftop garden has its own environment."
This is the second year Keep Carbondale Beautiful has sought out special gardens to share with the public.
KCB Executive Director Sarah Heyer said the tour is fun for non-gardeners too.
Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android
Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.
310 Broadway
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
(573) 335-1212
publicfile@kfvs12.com
(573) 335-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.