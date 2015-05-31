2 Central Illinois colleges readying for smoking ban

Two central Illinois schools are getting ready for a new state law that prohibits smoking on public college campuses starting July 1.

The (Bloomington) Pantagraph reports that Heartland Community College in Normal has opted to ban tobacco starting Monday. School officials say the date makes sense because it's when summer classes start. "Tobacco-free campus" signs went up at the community college last week.

Meanwhile Illinois State University is waiting until the July 1 deadline but instituted stricter smoking rules in January 2013. Those rules included no smoking on the school's quad and other areas with high foot traffic.

At ISU smoking only will be allowed in personal vehicles driving through campus or parked in an unenclosed lot.

Both schools say they'll rely heavily on voluntary compliance.

