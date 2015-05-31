Fuel spill on I-24 causes slick conditions for miles - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Fuel spill on I-24 causes slick conditions for miles

Written by Christi Reynard, Executive Producer
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police say enough absorbent material has been spread on a seven-mile long diesel spill on Interstate 24 to make the roadway safe for drivers.

A tractor-trailer with a damaged fuel tank spilled diesel in the eastbound lanes of I-24 from mile marker three all the way through Paducah to mile marker 11 overnight.

It took KYTC road crews spreading gravel and sand several hours to make the roadway safe. They completed their work around 3:00 a.m.

The damaged truck is now being repaired in Lyon County.

