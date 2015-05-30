Tamms residents react to closure of H&S

The H and S assisted living home in the community of Tamms Illinois is closing. You may remember back in April, when someone who lived there was arrested for stabbing two of his fellow residents. Folks in the surrounding community had mixed opinions on the closure.

The April 2015 stabbing sparked an investigation by the Illinois department of Public Health, but they couldn't confirm on Saturday if findings were related to the closure.

Charity Eastwood lives across the street from H & S and says she's one who is glad it's closing The mother of two says she's found facility residents who'd wandered into her living room on more than one occasion.

“If somebody just walks into my house while my kids are in here, they just don't have any control over them.” Eastwood said, “I think that they should close it down… I wouldn't be scared anymore.”

Tamms Supermax prison was a major employer in the town, but it was closed back in 2013 as a result of state spending cuts. Longtime Tamms resident Roberta Harris says as businesses and job creators leave the town, it puts more and more of a strain on local residents.

“It's getting bad.” Harris explained, “It's sad to see everything lost here in Tamms. They're taking everything away, I've lived here my whole life, and now it's like there's nothing here for us.”

The home has roughly seven employees and is state rated for 26 beds.

Administrators confirmed the June 29th closure on Friday.