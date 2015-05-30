Police camera measure awaits action from Illinois governor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois lawmakers have given final approval to legislation that would set statewide rules for the use of police body cameras.

The bipartisan measure OK'd Saturday would make Illinois the first state in the country to implement a presidential task force's recommendations following incidents of citizen deaths in interactions with police.

The plan also largely prohibits chokeholds, creates a database tracking police discipline and requires more training.

The Senate sent the measure to Gov. Bruce Rauner on a 45-5 vote. His spokeswoman wouldn't say if he's taken a position.

The legislation spells out when police have to turn cameras on and how long videos would be kept. Videos would not typically be publicly available.

Police agencies would not be required to purchase cameras.

The legislation is SB1304.

Online: http://www.ilga.gov/

