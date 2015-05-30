Blytheville, AR man injured in crash involving semi on I-55 near Hayti

A Blytheville, Arkansas man received serious injuries following a crash on Interstate 55 southbound on Saturday.According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, it happened just after 9 a.m. about five miles south of Hayti in Pemiscot County, Missouri.Police say Anthony Jackson, 48, was airlifted to a Memphis hospital.His Ford Explorer ran off the right side of the on ramp, he overcorrected and was hit on the driver's side by a tractor trailer.The Explorer overturned and hit three barrier cables.The trucker from Oklahoma was not injured.Both drivers were wearing a seatbelt, according to police.