Blytheville, AR man injured in crash involving semi on I-55 near Hayti

PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A Blytheville, Arkansas man received serious injuries following a crash on Interstate 55 southbound on Saturday.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, it happened just after 9 a.m. about five miles south of Hayti in Pemiscot County, Missouri.

Police say Anthony Jackson, 48, was airlifted to a Memphis hospital.

His Ford Explorer ran off the right side of the on ramp, he overcorrected and was hit on the driver's side by a tractor trailer.

The Explorer overturned and hit three barrier cables.

The trucker from Oklahoma was not injured.

Both drivers were wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

