Zalma residents want a storm siren - Thousands without power after storms

Storms passed through the Heartland this afternoon. Bryan will have your evening forecast tonight on Heartland News.

At 3:30 p.m. there were 1,384 without power in Franklin County, Illinois. And, 1,089 without power in Williamson County, Illinois, according to Ameren Illinois.

Many families experienced a storm on Friday that ripped through Zalma, Missouri. Residents feel they could have been more prepared if there was a working siren in town.

The Graves Co. Sheriff's Office reports that three people were arrested Saturday morning and charged with attempted murder, as well as related assault and theft charges.

A SWAT team was called to a home Friday at the corner of Green Acres and Main Street in Cape Girardeau. Now, authorities say three people are in custody and face charges.

