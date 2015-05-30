Track power outages in your area following severe weather

Thousands of power outages were reported in Missouri and Illinois after storms rolled through on Saturday.

At 3:30 p.m. there were 1,384 without power in Franklin County, Illinois. And, 1,089 without power in Williamson County, Illinois, according to Ameren Illinois.

Ameren says 2,340 Illinoisans were without power at 4:10 p.m. There were 610 without power just before 6 p.m.

NWS storm reports 5/30:

4:40 p.m. - 60 mph winds in Mt. Carmel, IL

3:02 p.m. - Large tree branches down along with some power lines. Outages in the downtown Eddyville, KY area. A trampoline was moved 200 yards.

And, 2,327 Missouri Ameren customers were without power at 4:10 p.m.



