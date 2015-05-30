Zalma residents want tornado siren after microburst hits area

Many families experienced a storm on Friday that ripped through Zalma. Look around town and you will find plenty of trees knocked down and items blown over.Some trees that fell left damage in their wake as one landed on a home, one landed on a car, and others took out swing sets and other miscellaneous items.

People say the storm didn't really hit anywhere else in the area except the one that targeted Zalma.



Several families we talked with say they were outside and unaware that a storm was on its way.



One family was outside and took cover in a car while another family was outside conducting a yard sale.



Lily Robertson says she was outside at her home trying to sell items in her yard sale. The storm hit causing her to try to cover up her outside items and seek shelter. Many items were ruined in the storm causing the family to give up in selling those clothing items.



Another resident says he first heard what sounded like small hail. He then opened the back door only to be blown back inside due to the high winds.

Residents feel they could have been more prepared if there was a working siren in town.



While nobody was hurt in the storm, all feel like they are pretty lucky after seeing the devastation left behind.



Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android



Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.