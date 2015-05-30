Storm winds knock down trees in Zalma on Friday - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Storm winds knock down trees in Zalma on Friday

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
(Source: Marilyn Neville, CNews) (Source: Marilyn Neville, CNews)
ZALMA, MO (KFVS) - According to the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, winds from a thunderstorm caused damage in Bollinger County on Friday.

The burst of severe weather occurred Friday night at approximately 6:45 p.m.

A number of trees in Zalma were knocked over, with some on houses and vehicles.

Damage is still being determined.

If you have any photos of storms or storm damage in the Heartlands, send them to cnews@kfvs12.com. Make sure to send your name and location of the photo so it can be used.

