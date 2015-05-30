3 charged with attempted murder, assault in Graves Co.

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon reports that three individuals were arrested Saturday morning and charged with attempted murder, as well as related assault and theft charges.Redmon says on the evening of May 21, 2015, around 6 p.m. in the parking lot of the Lynnville Baptist Church in Lynnville, Kentucky, a physical assault occurred involving three men.Matthew Connell, 24, of Bell City, and Kevin Turner, 43, of Lynn Grove, were assaulting Hunt Howard, 25, of Lynnville, after a vehicle pursuit.At the conclusion of the assault, Turner's wife Melissa, 34, of Lynn Grove, secured a 9 mm pistol from her truck and fired a shot toward Howard.The bullet struck the side of Howard's truck as he left the area.Howard received minor injuries from the assault, but did not need medical attention.Deputies responded to the area afterwards to investigate. They made contact with all parties involved and were assisted in Calloway County by the Calloway County Sheriff.Melissa Turner was charged with attempted murder, tampering with physical evidence and theft over $500.

Kevin Turner was charged with facilitation of murder, tampering with physical evidence, theft over $500, and assault. Matthew Connell was charged with facilitation of murder, assault, and theft over $500.

All three were taken to the Graves County Jail awaiting further court proceedings with bond set at $100,000 each.



